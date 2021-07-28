Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $28.06 million and $946,909.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,142.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,306.18 or 0.05744932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.60 or 0.01269466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00351519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00123209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.94 or 0.00575288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00335545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00259548 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

