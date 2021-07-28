Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan Sells 733 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 733 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $31,086.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ACU traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,752. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Acme United had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 20.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acme United during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Acme United during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.