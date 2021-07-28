Daniel Bradbury Sells 5,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $347,800.00.

CSTL stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,403. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -95.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

