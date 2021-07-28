Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Director Sells $1,625,850.00 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Director Katie May sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.17, for a total transaction of $1,625,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:STMP traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,426. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

