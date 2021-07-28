Critical Analysis: GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) versus Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Monroe Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.35 $4.05 million $0.49 20.45 Monroe Capital $61.58 million 3.72 $1.65 million $1.47 7.31

GCM Grosvenor has higher revenue and earnings than Monroe Capital. Monroe Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCM Grosvenor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. GCM Grosvenor pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monroe Capital pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Monroe Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Monroe Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A -235.25% 15.37% Monroe Capital 76.18% 12.60% 5.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GCM Grosvenor and Monroe Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Monroe Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.70%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Monroe Capital.

Volatility and Risk

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GCM Grosvenor beats Monroe Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Washington, District Of Columbia; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Hong Kong, Hong Kong; Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Japan and Toronto, Canada.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund prefers to invest in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $35 million.

