Head-To-Head Survey: Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) versus DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) and DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Krispy Kreme and DAVIDsTEA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krispy Kreme N/A N/A N/A DAVIDsTEA -6.70% -30.35% 7.54%

This table compares Krispy Kreme and DAVIDsTEA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krispy Kreme $1.12 billion 2.33 -$64.30 million N/A N/A DAVIDsTEA $91.03 million 1.09 -$41.85 million N/A N/A

DAVIDsTEA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Krispy Kreme.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Krispy Kreme and DAVIDsTEA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krispy Kreme 0 3 10 0 2.77 DAVIDsTEA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus target price of 20.65, suggesting a potential upside of 29.45%. Given Krispy Kreme’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than DAVIDsTEA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of DAVIDsTEA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Krispy Kreme beats DAVIDsTEA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. It owns and franchises Krispy Kreme stores. As of August 01, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,400 retail shops in 32 countries. It also produces doughnut mixes and doughnut-making equipment. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Krispy Kreme, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pret Panera I G.P.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc. operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages. The company provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories. As of May 04, 2021, it operated through 18 company-owned stores. The company also provides its products its e-commerce platform, davidstea.com; and distributes products through 2,500 grocery stores and pharmacies. DAVIDsTEA Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mount Royal, Canada.

