Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. Watsco posted earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $9.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.99. 253,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

