Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. Watsco posted earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $9.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.99. 253,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
