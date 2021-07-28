Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.46 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.280 EPS.

FORR traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $44.84. 92,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Forrester Research has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $857.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

