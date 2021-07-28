Canadian Banc Corp. (BK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1027 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of BK stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.96. Canadian Banc has a one year low of C$6.23 and a one year high of C$12.53.
Canadian Banc Company Profile
