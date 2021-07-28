Canadian Banc Corp. (BK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1027 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of BK stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.96. Canadian Banc has a one year low of C$6.23 and a one year high of C$12.53.

Canadian Banc Company Profile

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

