Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on B4B3. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.69 ($11.40).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €11.20 ($13.18). 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.32. Metro has a 1 year low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

