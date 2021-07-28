Zacks: Analysts Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.64. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

UCBI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 327,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1,111.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.