Zacks: Analysts Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $735.84 Million

Brokerages expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report $735.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $788.90 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $481.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGIH traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,826. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $105,175,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $42,678,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,862,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9,032.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,484 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

