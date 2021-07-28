Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces Earnings Results

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.31. 5,487,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,800,616. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

