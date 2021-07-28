Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,138,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,778. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.03.
In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,246 shares of company stock valued at $22,662,052. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
