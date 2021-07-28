Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,138,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,778. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.03.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,246 shares of company stock valued at $22,662,052. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

