Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.050-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.22.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE AKR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 323,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,759. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.