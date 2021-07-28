American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

American Assets Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 131.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

