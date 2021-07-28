IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.16). IRIDEX reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IRIDEX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 82.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,323 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRIX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $104.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.27.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

