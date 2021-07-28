New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will report $293.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.10 million and the lowest is $291.00 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $298.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NYSE NJR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.49. 423,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,526. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 210.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.