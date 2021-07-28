Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report sales of $410.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $412.33 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $435.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.