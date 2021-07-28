Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.37. 189,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,011. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

