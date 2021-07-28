Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Posts Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $10.99 on Wednesday, hitting $156.21. 547,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $163.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.46.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

