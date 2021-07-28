Unified Trust Company N.A. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,000. Mastercard accounts for 1.9% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 407,530 shares of company stock valued at $156,202,987 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.92. 94,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

