Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.29

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 14641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

ISMAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $905.77 million for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

About Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

