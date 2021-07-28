Brokerages Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT at $14.39

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 121,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 640.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 197,636 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 473,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,171. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $386.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

