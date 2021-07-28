Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 145 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,939,459. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.