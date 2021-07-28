Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NSRGY stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.85. 180,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,635. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $128.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.37. The firm has a market cap of $351.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Nestlé by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

