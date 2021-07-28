Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.79. 351,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,641. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 146.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

