ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 24,275 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.5% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 19.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after buying an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $483.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

