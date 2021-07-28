Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $481.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

