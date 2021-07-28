Exelon Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

EXC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. 3,827,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,546. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.