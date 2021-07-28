CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

