Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AY. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

AY traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.86. 339,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,542. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.28.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,432,000 after purchasing an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $39,131,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.