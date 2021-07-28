Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.
NYSE EDF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 31,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,575. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $9.00.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
