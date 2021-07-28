Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLCO traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. 6,336,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,883. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.41.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

