IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of IEX traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.62. The stock had a trading volume of 549,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,275. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. IDEX has a 52 week low of $162.60 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Get IDEX alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.