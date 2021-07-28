Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Equifax also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.720 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.11.

Shares of EFX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.91. The stock had a trading volume of 601,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $259.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.81. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

