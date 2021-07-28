3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MMM stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.02. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get 3M alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.