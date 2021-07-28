Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,770,240. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $241.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

