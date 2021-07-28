Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.12. 31,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626,081. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.