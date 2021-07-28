Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of MONDY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.21. 2,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,544. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79. Mondi has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

