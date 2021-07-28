Storj (STORJ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $201.27 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, Storj has traded 36% higher against the dollar. One Storj coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $290.14 million and $201.27 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STORJ is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,640,627 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

