Aspire Private Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,810,133. The firm has a market cap of $245.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

