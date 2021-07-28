Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt raised Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Investec upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $$2.55 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

