Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 31.72%.

AROW traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,009. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $561.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

