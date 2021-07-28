CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

CTS stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 101,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,114. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.47. CTS has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

