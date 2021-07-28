Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.490-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $930.40 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 426,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,178. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

