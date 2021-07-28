Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

OUTKY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

OUTKY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. 117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

