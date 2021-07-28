Brokerages Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Price Target at $26.36

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

In other Fisker news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,655,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fisker by 892.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 2,714,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,752,900. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

