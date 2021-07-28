Halving Coin (HALV) Hits Market Cap of $75,556.40

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00100685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00122237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,932.24 or 1.00028835 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.00792914 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.