FintruX Network Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $954,359.26 and $1,238.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.07 or 0.00739145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.